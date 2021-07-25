| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dreams really can come true

Eamonn Sweeney

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O&rsquo;Donovan in action during the heats of the lightweight double sculls. Expand
Team Ireland flagbearers Brendan Irvine and Kellie Harrington carry the tricolour during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O&rsquo;Donovan in action during the heats of the lightweight double sculls.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan in action during the heats of the lightweight double sculls.

Team Ireland flagbearers Brendan Irvine and Kellie Harrington carry the tricolour during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Team Ireland flagbearers Brendan Irvine and Kellie Harrington carry the tricolour during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan in action during the heats of the lightweight double sculls.

This could be a great Irish Olympics. We may even surpass the best ever medals total of six achieved in London nine years ago.

That would represent a considerable achievement because Ireland has never found it easy to win Olympic medals. We drew a blank at the three games between 1964 and 1972 and again as recently as 2004. And only twice, in 1956 and 2012, have more than three Irish competitors medalled at a games.

The outlook appears as unusually sunny as the weather which is immensely cheering because the Olympics are still special, particularly for sports which spend most of their time out of the limelight. European and world honours in those sports sometimes pass almost unremarked by the general public. But an Olympic medal is different.

Related topics

More On Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Most Watched

Privacy