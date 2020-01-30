'Doping is a huge problem. It almost made me want to give up competing because it's like, what is the point?'

You might mistake him for a burly back row, a particularly large Gaelic footballer, or maybe even a golfer following a super-charged version of Brooks Koepka's work-out regime.

At around 85kg, he isn't the biggest man you'll come across but as he explains, in Olympic weightlifting, size isn't the only thing that matters.

The Kildare native is looking to win his fifth national title in the 81kg division at the Irish National Weightlifting Championships this weekend, where he enters the competition as the pound-for-pound top-ranked lifter in the country for the fourth straight year.

But while he would love another Irish title, his ambition far surpasses national honours - it is to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

"The top 12 from each weight class compete in the Olympics," Brown explains.

"I was ranked 23rd after the latest qualification round but some countries have restrictions on the amount of lifters they can send due to past doping violations – Russia can only send one male and one female to the Olympics – so there is still a lot to be decided between now and April."

Olympic weightlifting is made up of two exercises, the snatch and the clean and jerk, which are both performed with a barbell.

You add up your effort in the two exercises to get your total score for a competition, and Brown's current PB, set at the world championships last September where he finished 28th, is 317kg.

"That's 88kg above where I started from in 2014," he says.

Sean Brown

"Brute force won't get you anywhere in weightlifting. I'm not a huge man in any respect but my technique is as good as it can be at the moment."

It has been quite the rise for the 29-year-old, considering that he only began to devote his efforts to Olympic weightlifting properly around six years ago. Before that he was working in the fitness industry, having got into Crossfit after a promising underage rugby career in the Leinster development squad came to an end.

A chance meeting with some Irish weightlifters while studying for a Sports Performance and Coaching degree at the University of Preston changed his path in a big way. In a scene straight from a film, he discovered almost overnight that what he used to do to keep fit was actually a talent that could see him compete on the world stage – and quickly.

"I went to a weightlifting seminar and met a few Irish lifters," he says.

"At the seminar I snatched 100kg and cleaned 150kg. They told me I was good enough to go to the European U23 championships. I was just doing Crossfit at the time. I was just doing it as part of training. I had no clue about Weightlifting Ireland or competitions.

"I then snatched 101kg and clean and jerked 128kg for a total of 229kg in my first competition in April 2014. It was somewhere in the north of England. I competed seven times in 2014 and my last competition was the European U23 championships and I totalled 270kg. I added 41kg from April to November after changing from a Crossfit focus to more weightlifting."

It is his growth and development from then to now that sees Brown targeting a place in Tokyo.

"I fell in love with the sport," he says,

"Since that first competition in April 2014 I have competed 30 times. I've won four national championships. I've been to two European senior championships, three world championships and I've been the top-ranked male in Ireland for four years. I'm still improving. As weightlifting goes, I've only been focusing on it properly since I was about 23, so I'm young in weightlifting terms."

Unlike some of his international competitors, Brown has to balance a full-time job as a strength coach with his busy training schedule. He would love to see what his ceiling could be as a full-time weightlifter but for the moment he is just trying to maximise his potential.

"I train five days a week, two hours a day," he says.

"10-12 hours per week including stretching, and I rest Wednesday and Sunday. I obviously practice the main lifts, the snatch and clean and jerk but also associated exercises like the front squat, back squat, push press, shoulder press, single leg stuff to make sure you have balance. A mix of speed drills and power drills. It's about sprinkling in a balance of different stuff.

"My PB is 317kg but the goal is 330kg, a 150kg snatch and a 180kg clean and jerk."

While Brown has set himself ambitious targets in the hope of earning a spot for Tokyo, he admits it is hard not to despair at the doping scandals associated with weightlifting. While he may ultimately be the beneficiary if a number of rivals are unable to compete due to their country’s history, he says that sometimes he has considered stepping away from international competition due to the murkiness around them.

"Doping is a huge problem in weightlifting. It almost made me want to give up competing internationally because it's like, what is the point?" Brown says of the lax testing in some countries.

"There are several lifters who have been banned, who have left the sport for two years and have then come back and competed again. Some have come back even stronger, obviously they just went away on their ban and took even more steroids. I just look at it as competing against myself. I came 28th out of 50 at the world championships in my weight class.

"There are 27 in front of me and at least a dozen if not more have even been banned before, or there is speculation around them, or they are from a country with a history of doping violations. For me, I'm there to better my total. I've no illusion that I am going to win the world championship but I am there to set personal bests and national records."

Next on the list for Brown are the Irish championships in WIT, before the Malta Open at the end of February, which is an important Olympic qualifying event.

But even if he falls short of Tokyo, it won't stop Brown from trying again.

From trying to get to Paris in 2024. From trying to get to 330kg. From trying to add even one ounce more to the bar.

"You train for months and months and you squat and get under the bar, and your hands are full of callouses and then in the competition, you get six minutes," he says.

"Three attempts in the snatch. Three attempts in the clean and jerk.

"There is no music, no talk, no screaming, no shouting. Total silence. Just you and the bar. You either make the lift, or you don't.

"And then back to the grind again. Rinse and repeat. It's so difficult to get that extra kilo. It's a very harsh sport.

"You are looking for one kilo more."

Online Editors