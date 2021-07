Derek Burnett of Team Ireland during Trap Men's Qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Team Ireland shooter Derek Burnett sits in 25th position overnight in the Trap men’s qualification.

After three rounds Burnett has a score total of 70, missing just one target in the second and third rounds.

The shooters return to the Asaka Shooting Range in the early hours of tomorrow morning (Irish time) for the final two rounds, with the top 6 advancing to the final.

Burnett will need a strong performance to move up the rankings, with the current shooter in sixth place having shot 73.