Connection with Carson has been so good for McClenaghan

Coach had to start from scratch to break bad habits of talented Rhys

Rhys McClenaghan (left) with his coach Luke Carson. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Rhys McClenaghan (left) with his coach Luke Carson. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Rhys McClenaghan has seen more of his coach Luke Carson over the last six years than his parents Danny and Tracy. That’s just the nature of gymnastics. There are no short cuts on the journey to the summit.

Carson was only 24 when he sat down with McClenaghan’s parents to discuss becoming their son’s full-time coach. Rhys was 14.

“It was fairly obvious to me that this boy was very talented at gymnastics and not just on the pommel horse,” Carson has said previously. “But he was very rough around the edges and quite a scrappy gymnast. The initial meetings with Rhys and his parents were interesting because basically I told them he had a lot of bad habits and we needed to start from scratch again.”

