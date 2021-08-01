Connection with Carson has been so good for McClenaghan

Rhys McClenaghan has seen more of his coach Luke Carson over the last six years than his parents Danny and Tracy. That’s just the nature of gymnastics. There are no short cuts on the journey to the summit.

Carson was only 24 when he sat down with McClenaghan’s parents to discuss becoming their son’s full-time coach. Rhys was 14.

“It was fairly obvious to me that this boy was very talented at gymnastics and not just on the pommel horse,” Carson has said previously. “But he was very rough around the edges and quite a scrappy gymnast. The initial meetings with Rhys and his parents were interesting because basically I told them he had a lot of bad habits and we needed to start from scratch again.”

The progress of their six-year partnership will be revealed this morning when Rhys — who celebrated his 21st birthday in Tokyo last Wednesday week — competes in the pommel horse Olympic final in Tokyo’s Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Though he has already achieved more in the sport than anybody ever imagined an Irish gymnast would, the best has probably yet to come. It’s all part of the 10-year masterplan Carson presented to the McClenaghan family when he took on the job of coaching Rhys.

A fellow Ulster man, Carson himself had been a trail blazer in the sport. He competed in World and European Championships as well as the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, where his sister Bethany swam for Northern Ireland, and at the Games in Glasgow four years later.

A hyperactive kid, his mother Gillie enrolled him when he was eight in the Salto Gymnastics Centre in Lisburn. “I could never sit still. My mother was at her wits’ end and needed to find something for me so that I could burn off all this energy. She did a bit of research and a friend who did gymnastics told her that she came home tired after every class. So my mother said, ‘Right, I’m sending him there.’”

Before long, Carson was in the Northern Ireland squad, but by the time he had completed his A-levels he knew he could never realise his ambition of being a world-class gymnast if he stayed in Northern Ireland. When he was 19, he moved to the Huntingdon Gymnastic Centre in Cambridgeshire where some of the UK’s leading gymnasts and coaches were based.

“England was about 15 to 20 years in front of us in terms of their systems. I wanted to be part of that and learn from some of the best gymnasts in the world who were training there. My whole understanding of the sport changed during the time I spent in Huntingdon.”

For Carson, training alongside gymnasts who had won World, European and Commonwealth medals was the equivalent of winning the golden ticket to visit Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

“I just saw everything that I wanted gymnastics to be, everything was so positive. We were training full-time, three sessions a day, 36 hours a week. It was just a beautiful place to be.”

Grants were scarce in those days so Carson got a part-time job in the gym where he trained. There he rubbed shoulders with some of the top gymnastic coaches in Britain, including Paul Hall, now the head coach of men’s gymnastics in the UK

“This is how my love of coaching began. I was mentored by two fantastic coaches, including Paul Hall, who took me under their wing and taught me everything I know about coaching.”

Back then his own career took priority and when, as a 20-year-old, he finished 15th in the floor exercise event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, he looked to be on the right path.

However, given the extraordinarily demanding nature of the sport, getting injured is almost a given. McClenaghan suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder three weeks before the 2018 World Championships in Doha. In Carson’s case, it was his left leg which proved problematic. His ambition was to qualify for the 2012 London Olympics, and nothing was going to get in the way, not even a stress fracture in his left tibia prior to the 2011 World Championships in Tokyo.

“The stress fracture just got progressively worse, but I didn’t want to go for a scan because I felt it would play on my mind at the championship which was also an Olympic qualifier. I wanted to be in a good mental position. I knew there was something pretty bad going on in my leg, but I didn’t want to know the answers until I got back from Tokyo.”

He missed qualifying by 0.002 points, but it left him with a hole an inch in diameter in his left tibia. “The pain got so bad that I wasn’t able to walk after competing and I couldn’t bear any weight. The surgeon who operated on me said that one more session and the leg could have simply snapped.”

A bone graft as well as the insertion of a plate and four screws followed by six months of rehabilitation work was Carson’s medicine. Undeterred, he returned to training only to suffer an even more horrific injury while competing in a selection event ahead of the 2013 World Championship. This time the tibia snapped as he launched himself off a springboard.

Ultimately, one of Britain’s most eminent orthopaedic specialists performed complicated surgery. “I’ll never forget what the surgeon said to me — had the plate from my previous injury not been there I could have lost my leg.”

Carson did make it to the Commonwealth Games, but his future lay in coaching.

Having returned to Northern Ireland as a newly qualified coach, Carson’s first project was taking a group of six- to eight-year-old would-be gymnasts with a view to guiding them through their full careers. Few last the pace due to the extraordinary demands of the sport.

When McClenaghan joined the group, he had to redo the basic work these novices were being taught.

“It could have backfired and he could have gone off to play football. But such was his desire and passion for gymnastics that he stuck with it and once he saw progress, he understood better what my goal was.”

Meanwhile, McClenaghan’s new coach was drawing up a ten-year plan for his career, culminating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. So far Rhys has achieved every milestone on the plan bar one — and that might have been the making of him.

“It was actually the first big competition on the plan,” recalls Carson, who had pencilled in a gold medal for Rhys at the 2015 European Youth Olympics in Tbilisi. “But it didn’t go to plan and he fell off (the pommel horse). Do you know what: it was probably the best thing that happened, it taught him failure. I’m actually thankful that the result ended up the way it did because I do believe it has had an astounding effect on all his results since.”

Already McClenaghan has made history by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for an Olympic final. And if he delivers a medal this morning it could revolutionise the sport in Ireland.

McClenaghan remains relatively relaxed about the whole experience. He tweeted yesterday he was looking forward to having a pizza after the final. But it will surely taste that much better if he has an Olympic medal around his neck when he tucks into it in the athletes’ village dining hall.

Men’s Pommel Horse Final

RTÉ, 10.41am