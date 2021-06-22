Confirmed: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to represent Ireland at Olympics with Padraig Harrington on stand-by

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have, as anticipated, qualified for the Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo next month.

The protracted three-year qualification process for the men’s tournament concluded on Sunday with the US Open and the final Olympic golf rankings were published this afternoon.

McIlroy, who finished five shots behind Spain’s Jon Rahm in the US Open, is at number six in the Olympic ranking list with Lowry ranked 18th.

The Olympic ranking list differs from the world ranking list as it does not include golfers who have indicated that they are not interested in competing in the Olympics. The world number two Dustin Johnson is the highest ranked golfer missing.

The two Irish golfers have both indicated that they will be travelling to Japan for the Olympics. But in the event of either being unable to make the trip Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who competed in the golf tournament at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is Ireland’s first reserve.

The newly crowned US Open winner Jon Rahm, who is also the new number one ranked golfer, will lead the Spanish challenge.

The United States is the only country with more than two competitors in the field. They will be represented by Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau who in the Olympic rankings are listed second to fifth respectively.

They are allowed field four because under the qualification rules the top 15-world-ranked players are eligible to compete, with a limit of four players from any given country.

Apart from Dustin Johnson who indicated in March that he wasn’t interested in going to Japan, the US has five other players, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Tony Finau in the top 15 – all of whom miss out.

Beyond the top 15, players are eligible based on world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players in the top-15. In the latest world rankings McIlroy is ranked tenth and Lowry 42nd.

Sixty male golfers will compete at Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29 to August 1 with 36 countries represented.

All eyes will be on US Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama who is currently ranked 16th in the world and eighth in the Olympic rankings.

The gold medal winner from 2016, Justin Rose, is the first reserve on the UK team. Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood qualified via the ranking system.

The women’s ranking will be finalised after this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA championship. The competition takes place on August 4-7. Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are virtually certain to be selected for Ireland.