| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Coach in exile Walsh closes in on elusive gold medal with US boxers

Kurt Walker of Ireland with USA coach Billy Walsh after his men's featherweight quarter-final bout with Duke Ragan of USA at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kurt Walker of Ireland with USA coach Billy Walsh after his men's featherweight quarter-final bout with Duke Ragan of USA at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kurt Walker of Ireland with USA coach Billy Walsh after his men's featherweight quarter-final bout with Duke Ragan of USA at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kurt Walker of Ireland with USA coach Billy Walsh after his men's featherweight quarter-final bout with Duke Ragan of USA at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Billy Walsh now knows how soccer legend Denis Law felt when he back-heeled a goal for Manchester City on the last full day of the 1973-’74 English League season which help send his beloved Manchester United into the then second division.

Law played for United for 11 seasons and his spiritual home is Old Trafford. Walsh works for US Boxing, but his heart has never left Ireland.

On Sunday on Tokyo he choked up when asked to describe his feelings after US featherweight Duke Ragan secured a 3-2 split decision over Ireland’s Kurt Walker in the bronze medal fight at the Olympics.

Most Watched

Privacy