Clear round from Austin O’Connor in cross country helps Irish Olympic eventing team up to eighth ahead of show jumping

Austin O'Connor of Team Ireland riding Colorado Blue clears a jump during the Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Cross-Country Course. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Irish eventing team of Austin O’Connor, Sam Watson and Sarah Ennis moved into eighth position on a score of 161.00 after some strong performances in the cross country discipline at Sea Forest Island in Tokyo today.

Watson, along with Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH), turned in a swift round to score 47.3 which put him 31st individually but some errors proved costly.

“There was so much to like from the horse,” he said. “He started off really brave and honest. He stayed on it the whole time, he went where I pointed him but I just let him fall in at that fence. The reason he had the 11 penalties was that I let him fall in on that line a little. He ballooned in over the oxer. It walked a very forward five and with the shot I had in and the form he was in, he got there a fraction close. I should have made more room for him and kept out.”

O’Connor and Colorado Blue jumped clear inside the time and moved from 49th up to 20th as a result. “I am delighted with my horse’s performance,” he said. “He has jumped clear inside the time and is one of the few to do that. It is a massive relief, the punch in the air was probably a bit over the top but you have got to enjoy these moments. We will all enjoy the next phase now. We will get the horse recovered and myself recovered and hopefully come out and finish on a good note.”

Sarah Ennis and Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) picked up 20 penalties for a refusal and with cross country and dressage now behind her she lies in 39th position on 75.70.

“Disappointing is the first word that springs to mind,” she said. “I thought that he would have been a horse able for that course and able for a clear round and inside the time as he is a fast horse. I am not sure if he is mad about the humidity. He was very quiet in the warm-up which is not like him but this is new territory for us so maybe that will be him every time in these type of conditions.

“Once we stopped and did a long route, he felt really tired and empty. As soon as I had the run out the plan was to just get him home and have a counting score for the team. I took a long route at the last water to get him there and I am glad I did. Just as I turned for the last water, he dropped another gear and I was very lucky to get him home. He felt very empty and heavy.

“He will bounce back, he is a tough one and will come back fighting tomorrow. He is fairly hardy but the humidity got to him today.”

The team medals will be decided after show jumping tomorrow, where the top 25 will compete in a second round of jumping at 12:45pm Irish time to decide individual medals.