Calls to move women’s soccer final start time

United States' Lindsey Horan, left, and Canada's Janine Beckie battle for the ball during a women's semi-final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The Canadians won the game 1-0 to make the final with Sweden. Credit: AP

Sweden and Canada’s women’s football teams have formally requested that the kick-off time of their gold medal match be moved from its scheduled 11am local start time in Japan tomorrow, due to concerns about player safety.

The men’s football gold and bronze medal matches are both late evening kick-offs, being played in much cooler temperatures, but the women’s final is scheduled to take place in forecasted temperatures of up to 34 degrees centigrade in mid-day heat.

Every other match in the tournament has kicked off at least six hours later than the women’s final, with most starting closer to 8pm (mid-day Irish time), but the final is causing controversy.

The Swedish Olympic Committee wrote to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about the matter and they have been backed by the Canadians, who said: “Canada Soccer is in support of changing the kick off time of the Gold Medal Match at the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament to ensure the health and safety of our players.”

Other sports including hockey have been forced to play in the hottest parts of the day in these Games too, but their matches do not last as long as football, and they include more frequent breaks.

It is believed that the timing of the women’s gold medal match was partly related to a pre-Games decision to target American television audiences for the decider, despite the US being beaten by Canada in the semi-final.

