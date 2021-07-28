Bronze medal for Ireland in the women's four at Tokyo Olympics

Ireland rowers, from left, Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh celebrate after finishing 3rd place in the Women's Four final

The Irish women’s four crew have rowed themselves into Irish sporting history in Tokyo, winning a magnificent bronze medal on the Sea Forest Waterway.

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty are the first Irish female rowers to secure Olympic medals – indeed, they were only the second ever Irish female crew to compete in an Olympic final.

They came through in a storming finish to pip Britain for the bronze medal. Australia held off the favourites the Netherlands in the battle for gold. But it was the contest in adjoining lanes between Ireland and Britain which captivated everyone.

In windy conditions Ireland were back near the rear of the field in the early stages of the race while Britain were in the bronze medal position behind Australia and the Netherlands. China were fourth.

Ireland were fifth at the 1000m but they began to make progress in the second half of the race and by the 1500m mark were contesting the bronze medal position.

In a storming finish the Irish quartet overtook Britain and never looked like they were going to be caught.

Australia won the gold in an Olympic best time of 6.15.37 with the Netherlands second in 6.15.46. Ireland were third in 6.20.46 ahead of Britain (6.21.52) who had held third position throughout the race – until it mattered most.

Fifteen minutes after the final the girls received their precious bronze medals. Due to Covid 19 regulations they presented each other with their newly acquired bronze ware.

Finishing up on the podium represents one of the most astonishing Irish Olympic success stories ever.

Less than six months ago this crew didn’t actually exist – they only came together following final trails in March.

Various combinations had been tried during this extended Olympic cycle and three of the them, Keogh, Lambe and Murtagh, had been on a four crew that won a bronze medal at last year’s European Championships.

But this quartet didn’t secure one of the 12 slots available in Tokyo until the final qualifying regatta in Lucerne in May, although they had signalled their ambitions by winning a silver medal at the European Championships the previous month. Still by Olympic standards it is an extraordinarily short gestation period for a crew who are now the new Olympic bronze medallists.

“We’re living the dream,” said Emily Hegarty after Saturday’s semi-final. They are certainly doing that now.