Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games as IOC look back to Australia 

The Olympic rings pictured in Tokyo, Japan. The 2032 games have been awarded to Brisbane in Australia. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

The worst kept secret in modern Olympic history has been officially confirmed with Brisbane chosen as the host city of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic games.

The decision was announced following a secret ballot staged at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee held under Covid-19 restrictions in Tokyo.

Due to a change in the format for awarding the Games, Brisbane was the only candidate city but the members still participated in a secret ballot with the Australian city receiving 72 yes and five no votes from 77 valid ballots.

Brisbane will now join Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000) as host cities of the Summer Games in Australia.

Early reports indicate that Brisbane 2032 has spent approximately 80 per cent less than for the average candidate city budgets for the Games in 2020, 2024 and 2028. This will be confirmed in due course by audited accounts – a requirement of the election process.

The 2024 Games will be held in Paris with the 2028 Summer Games scheduled for Los Angeles. But in the short term all eyes will be on how the IOC’s controversial decision to proceed with the Tokyo Games despite the Covid-19 pandemic plays out in the coming two weeks.

The Games will be formally opened at noon on Friday Irish time, though Irish rowing crews single sculler Sanita Puspure and double sculls Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle will be in action earlier than that.