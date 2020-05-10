Close

Blades of glory: How a girl from Poznan, who settled in Killorglin, is on her way to represent Ireland at the Olympics

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska of Ireland competing in the Women's Pair B Final during the FISA World Rowing Championships 2019 in Linz, Austria. Photo by Andreas Pranter/Sportsfile/Gepa Pictures Expand

Sean McGoldrick

Growing up in the Polish city of Poznan, Monika Dukarska remained blissfully unaware that she lived within walking distance of one of Europe's foremost rowing venues.

Lake Malta is a man-made regatta course on the river Warta which has hosted World and European Championships.

For Monika, it was a place she went rollerblading with her pals or cycling with her father Jack.