Belfast idols and an inspirational sister: The rise of Olympic medalist Aidan Walsh

Aidan Walsh of Ireland celebrates after defeating Merven Clair of Mauritius

Sean McGoldrick

BEFORE he went to Tokyo, Aidan Walsh was better known as Michaela Walsh’s kid brother. But he comes home as Belfast’s ninth Olympic medallist following in the footsteps of some of the legendary figures in the pugilist trade in the city where boxing matters.

Being talked about in the same breath of John McNally, Freddie Gilroy, John Caldwell, Jim McCourt, Hughie Russell, Wayne McCullough, Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan leaves him genuinely star struck. “I’m getting shivers here just thinking about it.”

Though his journey ended on a bitterly disappointing note when an ankle injury he sustained when celebrating his bronze medal fight win resulted in him being forced to withdraw from his semi-final clash against Pat McCormack, it still has been an Olympics to remember for the 23-year-old.

