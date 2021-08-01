Belfast idols and an inspirational sister: The rise of Olympic medalist Aidan Walsh

BEFORE he went to Tokyo, Aidan Walsh was better known as Michaela Walsh’s kid brother. But he comes home as Belfast’s ninth Olympic medallist following in the footsteps of some of the legendary figures in the pugilist trade in the city where boxing matters.

Being talked about in the same breath of John McNally, Freddie Gilroy, John Caldwell, Jim McCourt, Hughie Russell, Wayne McCullough, Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan leaves him genuinely star struck. “I’m getting shivers here just thinking about it.”

Though his journey ended on a bitterly disappointing note when an ankle injury he sustained when celebrating his bronze medal fight win resulted in him being forced to withdraw from his semi-final clash against Pat McCormack, it still has been an Olympics to remember for the 23-year-old.

There is a refreshing innocence about the 23-year-old who is very close to his sister. Significantly, she wheeled him out of the stadium in a wheelchair on Friday after he sprained his ankle during his celebrations when the result of his quarter-final was announced.

When he was in his teens, he used to walk around his native Belfast sporting Olympic gear. In those days his benefactor was double Olympic bronze medallist and his then Holy Faith clubmate Paddy Barnes. Now, not alone has he his own Olympic gear, he has a medal as well.

Growing up his real idol was another Belfast boxing icon Ryan Burnett, the future World bantamweight professional champion. They even wore the same outfits. “I had the same kit. I’d go to the same shops where he got all his clothes from and I’d come into the club wearing the exact stuff,” he recalls with a smile.

The club was the famed Holy Family BC, watched over by the legendary Gerry Storey whose contribution to boxing in his native city has been extraordinary.

Aidan’s father Damien was a club boxer with St Agnes’s club in Belfast in the 1970s. He brought Aidan down to the club and Michaela pestered him so much that he took her as well, although women’s boxing was still in its infancy in Ireland at the time.

One of Damien’s work colleagues, Alastair McFadzean, was a coach in Holy Family. He suggested to Damien that a young boxer in the club, Ryan Burnett, might prove a suitable sparring partner for Michaela.

The Walsh siblings ended up joining the club based in New Lodge in north Belfast. As their father said in a recent interview, “as soon as we walked through the Holy Family doors, these two (Aidan and Michaela) didn’t want to do back out.”

The siblings thrived in the competitive atmosphere in the club and started to make progress. Aidan believes his competitive streak was fuelled by his sister’s successes. “When she won an All-Ireland, I wanted to win an All-Ireland, and so on. She was setting my goals.”

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Michaela won a silver medal. But within a year Aidan won gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa.

The pair switched to Monkstown BC. Their club coach Paul Johnston has played a significant role in their development. There were wobbles on the journey.

After winning his quarter-final bout in Tokyo, Aidan revealed he was on the point of quitting in his early 20s due to personal issues. But his parents, sister, girlfriend and coach all persuaded him to stick with boxing.

“I was ready to pack in boxing three years ago, seriously I was. My family, girlfriend and coaches supported me, since I’ve moved down to Dublin (to train) they have supported me massively.

“It’s just been amazing since then, an incredible journey. I won the Ulster elites, I won the Ireland elites, qualified for the Olympics and now I’m an Olympic medallist three years on.”

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, the Walshs were two of the six Northern Ireland boxers who all ended up with silver medals. Being on the podium on the same day as his sister was extra special. A celebration was called for.

“I went to the bar and bought two bottles of Coke – two wee 330s, it cost me £9.50. And she couldn’t even drink hers because she was getting drug tested. So, I went back to my room and drank both of them. I didn’t get much sleep that night,” he recalled in a recent interview.

So his comment that he’d love to be able to give half his Olympic medal to Michaela was not surprising. Like five of his Irish team-mates including Michaela, he only confirmed his spot on the plane to Japan last month. The siblings made history by becoming the first brother and sister to qualify in boxing for the Olympic Games.

After securing her Olympic slot Michaela, who celebrated her 28th birthday just before the Paris tournament, waited in the arena to cheer on Aidan. His counter-punching style completely frustrated his Ukrainian opponent who did his best to turn the contest into a brawl, but the Belfast welterweight prevailed.

Unlike the majority of his Irish colleagues, Walsh caught a lucky break with the draw in Tokyo. Even though he wasn’t seeded he got a bye into the last 16 and avoided fighters from Europe, Asia and the Americans in his last 16 and quarter-final bouts.

Instead he was drawn against two African opponents, undoubtedly the weakest continents when it comes to boxing.

But he still had to perform against Albert Ayissie Mengue (Cameroon) and Merven Clair (Mauritius) particularly the latter who had knocked out the number four seed from Jordan.

Even though Britain’s Pat McCormack has been his nemesis in the past, he would have loved to have taken him on again. McCormack beat Walsh in the gold medal fight in the Commonwealth Games three years ago and in the Olympic qualifier in Paris last month. So the odds were stacked against him. But boxers love challenges. But it was not to be on this occasion and one suspects his future after fight celebrations routines will be less elaborate.

Nevertheless, it has been fabulous Games for Aidan Walsh who was emerged as the unlikely Irish boxing hero in Tokyo. Not all heroes wear capes.