Aoife O'Rourke shows her disappointment after her defeat to Qian Li of China in their middleweight bout. Photo: Sportsfile

European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke bowed out of the Olympics today.

She was beaten on a unanimous points decision by the number two seed Qian Li from China in their last-16 bout in the Kokugikan Arena.

Qian Li won a bronze medal at the Rio Games in 2016 and used all her experience to frustrate the Castlerea fighter, who showed signs in the first round that she might trouble her highly rated opponent.

Her jab was on target and two of the judges gave the nod to the Irish champion after three minutes of action. Thereafter, though, the Chinese fighter engaged in a lot of holding tactics, which the referee chose to ignore.

However, she did manage to land the clear punches and significantly got the momentum she needed, winning the remaining two rounds on all five judges scorecard to advance to the quarter-final on scores of 30-27, 30-27 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

A disappointed O’Rourke said it wasn’t the result she wanted.

“I was beaten by the better girl and everything is a learning curve. I’m here in Tokyo. Six years ago, my goal would probably have been for Paris 2024 and I’m lucky enough to get into this Olympic cycle and I’ll go back to the gym now and work for Paris 2024.

“I have been working really hard in training and working with the coaches. We had a good plan going in. I put the pressure on her hoping that she’s back down a bit, but again she just picked me off. She was the better girl on the day.

“Tokyo has been brilliant. There’s been a great buzz about the place. I’m going to go back and cheer on everyone now the way they cheered me on today.”