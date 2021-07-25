| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Barr ready to give his all in hunt for glory

When I am in a final, that’s when I’m in territory where I know what to do; I’m champing at the bit’

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

/

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

There are a couple of questions Thomas Barr likes to ask kids when giving talks in school. The first: “Who’d like to go to the Olympics?” “All the hands shoot up,” he says. “Then I say: ‘Who thinks they can make it to an Olympics?’ and you have one or two hands.”

Barr then turns to those kids, telling them they have far more belief than he ever had at their age. “I’d be with everyone else with my hand by my side,” he says. “Thinking this is a faraway place for superstars.”

To know who he is now — the world-class operator with guy-next-door modesty — it helps to know who he was back then. Because long before Barr became the first Irish sprinter for 84 years to reach an Olympic final, he was a bang-average teenage athlete.

Most Watched

Privacy