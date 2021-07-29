Annalise Murphy put two tough days of racing firmly behind her by taking victory in race seven of the laser radial event in Tokyo today, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist moving up to 18th in the overall standings from 20th of the 44 competitors.

She will shortly compete in race eight of the 10-race series, and has three more chances to move up the standings to qualify for the medal race, which features the top 10 sailors. The Dubliner finished ninth in race five and 10th in race six on Tuesday, following a disappointing start last weekend, where she finished 35th in her opening race.

There was more great news at Enoshima for 49er pair Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, who moved up to seventh overall after finishing sixth in race six and second in race five.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” said Waddilove. “We had a pretty average day yesterday, but we learned from our mistakes and we were really nicely set up today so that made our life a lot easier. One race at a time – and still keep picking off the places.

“We had quite steady conditions, maybe medium winds and not too wavy. The first race was just about going fast and keeping yourself clear out of other boats, not making too many mistakes and that was really it – just keep it simple around the racecourse.”

Dickson added: “I think what we’ve been doing up to now has been working, so we’re going to keep everything the same as we always sail, keep going and tick off the places