Mona McSharry’s family expressed their pride in the 20-year-old after she competed as the first Irish swimmer to reach an Olympic final in 25 years.

The Sligo native finished in eighth place in a competitive 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics. She finished with a time of 1:06.94 seconds.

The 20-year-old is a member of the Ballyshannon Marlins swimming club in County Donegal.

Speaking to Paul O’Flynn after the final, she said: “I’m happy with how I did, it’s just been an amazing experience and getting millions of messages from home, I love every single one of them and I will cherish it so much. I love that the whole nation is behind me and I want to thank them for supporting me.”

Read More

Mona’s family cheered her on from their home in Grange, County Sligo.

Her mother Viola explained what it was like to watch her daughter compete at her very first Olympics on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning.

“We’re absolutely delighted with how things worked out for Mona at her very first Olympics ever. She was hoping to get into a semifinal and to be able to swim in a final at the end was absolutely fantastic to watch,” Viola said.

Viola noticed Mona’s swimming abilities when she was just 10 years old.

“For me it was probably when she was 10 or 11, we would sometimes travel up to Ulster to take part in competitions and she was fairly high up in the ranks there so then it kind of dawned on me that she was really a little bit better than an average swimmer,” she said.

Viola described Mona’s training for the Olympics over the years as “gruelling”.

“She was lucky the pool in Ballyshannon was very accommodating to her so whenever she had some free time in school she could nip in for an hour training and they worked around her and very much with her and her coach Grace made it suit as well. But it is early mornings and usually a second session in the day and there’s gym work as well it’s just relentless really and it’s six days a week for nearly most of the year,” she said.

Karen Sommerville from the Ballyshannon Marlins swimming club also expressed her pride at watching Mona swim in Tokyo on Morning Ireland, she said: “Our hearts are just bursting with pride it’s been such a wonderful few days and there’s been huge excitement in Ballyshannon and Grange and all over the north-west.”

“Mona is a wonderful person as well as a fantastic swimmer it was just amazing watching her walk out there onto the pool deck with a beaming smile on her face about to swim in an Olympic final,” she said.

The McSharry family are not ones to shy away from a challenge, they won the RTÉ show Ireland’s Fittest Family in 2019 with Donncha O’Callaghan as their mentor.

The RTÉ 2fm breakfast show presenter was up bright and early this morning to catch a glimpse of Mona in action. He put up a picture of the final on his Instagram story with the caption: “Early start to watch this hero”.

Mona now has her sights firmly set on Paris 2024.