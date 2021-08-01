A river runs through it

What a long, strange trip it’s been. Around 2.0 Irish time on Thursday morning, a five-year quest for Olympic gold came down to a few hundred final yards of rowing, as a journey which began on the Ilen River reached a glorious culmination in Tokyo Bay.

This was history and magic and sheer bliss. One of the greatest Irish sporting victories of all time was engineered by one of the greatest ever Irish coaches and executed by one of our greatest ever individual performers and the clubmate who combined with him to create one of the greatest of Irish sporting partnerships.

Who’d have thought it would come to this when Teddy O’Donovan brought his young sons along to the small boathouse two miles outside Skibbereen on the back road to Oldcourt where his old teammate Dominic Casey was building an extraordinary club.

Or when, a few years later, Fintan McCarthy and his twin brother Jake decided to try their hand at rowing and heard Casey say, as he had to so many others, that if they worked hard and listened to advice great things could happen for them. The coach believed and made believers of those around him.

Five years ago the club in Skibb lost its status as Irish sport’s best kept secret when Paul and Gary O’Donovan took silver in the lightweight double sculls at Rio. It was an extraordinary achievement given that they’d barely scraped into the last qualifying spot for the games.

Yet while the nation celebrated, the O’Donovans were haunted by the idea that they could have beaten the supposedly invincible French duo who finished just 0.53 of a second ahead of them. The drive for gold in Tokyo probably began before they’d climbed out of the boat in Rio.

Two years later, Paul and Gary installed themselves as favourites for Tokyo when winning the world championships in Plovdiv. Another world title followed in 2019, but this time it wasn’t Paul and Gary, it was Paul and Fintan.

The promising McCarthy had watched the Rio final in Skibbereen’s Paragon Bar as a 19-year-old and found himself thinking, ‘Well, why not me?’ One of the secrets of Skibb’s success is that competition can be as ferocious within the club as outside it, so when

McCarthy edged ahead of Gary O’Donovan, sentiment didn’t come into the equation for Casey.

Fintan’s brother Jake and Shane O’Driscoll, who’d won world lightweight pairs gold with Mark O’Donovan, also came close to securing a seat alongside Paul. Strength in depth is another Skibb speciality and Casey, having been appointed national lightweight coach, was bringing the ‘Skibb Touch’ to a bigger stage so successfully that in 2018 he was named World Rowing Coach of the Year.

With the new partnership winning the world title by the biggest margin in 13 years, everything seemed to be clicking into place perfectly for Tokyo.

Then came Covid. The 2020 Olympics bit the dust and it wasn’t entirely certain they’d ever take place. Elite athletes, whose careers are based around the precise calibration and timing of performances, found themselves propelled into a world of chaos. For some it spelt disaster.

Sanita Puspure and the Irish double sculls duo of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne would probably have won Olympic medals had the games taken place as originally scheduled. Their struggles, and those of medal favourites from other countries over the past week, showed just how disruptive the new normal could be.

O’Donovan and McCarthy ploughed on regardless. Returning to action this year they scored European Championship and World Cup victories to confirm their standing as hot Olympic favourites.

Yet right up to the opening ceremony it still wasn’t certain if the games would take place. That was one more psychological hurdle to get over.

When the games did get underway and Ireland won the semi-final in a world best time, everything appeared to be panning out as predicted. Yet the German pair of Jason Osborne and Jonathan Rommelmann were also going tremendously well, something reflected in the fact that while O’Donovan and McCarthy remained hot favourites, their odds had drifted and those of the Germans had shortened since the competition began.

A sneaking suspicion that Osborne and Rommelmann were primed to deliver the race of their lives was borne out in the final. Like something from Game Of Thrones, what was supposed to be a coronation turned into a battle.

Down by 0.6 of a second at

half-way, Ireland edged slightly ahead entering the final quarter, but this time there would be no runaway victory. The O’Donovan-McCarthy pair would endure their biggest test in the most important race of their lives.

It must have seemed like every bit of rowing they’d done in their lives had led to this last 500 metres. Gradually, painstakingly, inexorably the Irish boat began to inch away from its German counterpart, the duo’s faces a study in absolute concentration on the task at hand as they poured on the pressure. They were the masters of their fate, they were the captains of their soul.

There was 0.86 of a second to spare at the finish and the scale of the effort required was evident when, interviewed several minutes later, both men were still gasping for breath. This time O’Donovan was even too tired to quip. They’d left everything out there and won it all by doing so.

One of the beaten Czech finalists admiringly described O’Donovan afterwards as “a monster” and there is something truly phenomenal about the 27-year-old. Thursday’s win gives him one Olympic, four world and two European gold medals in a six-year period. Of Irish sports stars, only Katie Taylor can rival that level of success.

He has also won with considerable style. The famous Rio interviews encouraged other Irish competitors to be themselves and loosen up a bit. They also showed youngsters that top class sport can be enjoyable and doesn’t require the suppression of your individuality.

Few winners wear their success more lightly. There is no Golden Cleric style score settling and little triumphalism. O’Donovan’s first gesture after crossing the line on Thursday was to shake hands with his teammate, his second was to give a thumbs up to the Germans who’d put up such a great fight. This is a hero we can be proud of.

McCarthy’s achievement shouldn’t be overlooked either. Replacing someone who was not just a beloved sporting figure but your teammate’s brother must have brought enormous pressure. It says a lot about the characters of everyone involved that there was never any hint of dissension or awkwardness. They just got on with it.

Skibbereen is a ‘just get on with it’ kind of club. Its success is rooted in the visionary qualities of Dominic Casey, but it also has something to do with history. Before the club was even founded, huge crowds thrilled to the races at the big West Cork regattas.

Perhaps the most famous crew involved contained the Crowleys of Ardralla, who remain something of a local legend. A man once told me how, after the most fiercely contested races, the shorts of the rowers would be covered in blood. Something of that spirit was present in Ireland’s final-stretch drive in Tokyo.

After all, Ardralla is in the parish of Aughadown, a few miles west of Skibbereen. The parish is also the home place of Dominic Casey, Paul, Gary and Teddy O’Donovan, Fintan and Jake McCarthy, of Emily Hegarty who won bronze in the coxless four on Wednesday, of Shane O’Driscoll and former world silver medallist Tim Harnedy. Tradition matters.

Thursday’s gold was a national triumph but above all it was a victory for West Cork’s little club that could. This morning the boats will have been beating on along the Ilen River, bearing into the future the big dreams of kids who, like Fintan McCarthy five years ago, believe one day their chance will come too.

This is Skibbereen. A river runs through it.