A river runs through it

Eamonn Sweeney

History and tradition at the heart of Skibbereen’s rowing success story

What a long, strange trip it’s been. Around 2.0 Irish time on Thursday morning, a five-year quest for Olympic gold came down to a few hundred final yards of rowing, as a journey which began on the Ilen River reached a glorious culmination in Tokyo Bay.

This was history and magic and sheer bliss. One of the greatest Irish sporting victories of all time was engineered by one of the greatest ever Irish coaches and executed by one of our greatest ever individual performers and the clubmate who combined with him to create one of the greatest of Irish sporting partnerships.

Who’d have thought it would come to this when Teddy O’Donovan brought his young sons along to the small boathouse two miles outside Skibbereen on the back road to Oldcourt where his old teammate Dominic Casey was building an extraordinary club.

