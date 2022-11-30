Olympic ticket lottery for Paris 2024 gives Irish fans chance to register

The first phase of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Programme will open tomorrow, giving fans around the world, including Ireland, an opportunity to register for the ticket lottery for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For the first time, tickets will be sold exclusively on a centralised platform that will be open to all fans worldwide at the same time.

Fans will have until 31 January 2023 to register their interest and enter the world-wide ticket lottery here

This first phase of the lottery is for ticket packages (combinations of tickets) and will be followed by a second lottery in early 2023 for individual tickets.

Demand for the Paris 2024 Games is set to be at an all-time high, particularly from Ireland, given our proximity and easy access to France. Irish people who are interested in travelling to the Paris for the 2024 games are strongly encouraged to register from 1 December to avoid disappointment.

The Olympic Games in Paris will be a special celebration for Team Ireland. It will be the 100-year anniversary of the first participation of Ireland at the Olympic Games, a Games that was also hosted by Paris, in 1924.

Those who are successful in the first ticket lottery (after the random draw takes place) will have a specific 48-hour purchase timeslot at some point between 15 February and 15 March 2023 to view their ticket availability in real time, to compose their personalised packs, and to purchase their tickets.

In the coming month, the Paris 2024 Hospitality Programme will be launched for the sale of travel packages. This will be delivered by the IOC’s official Hospitality Provider, On Location, represented in Ireland by Elämys Group. For the first time, fans around the world, regardless of their geographical location, will have access to Games hospitality from one provider at a consistent quality and price, with the goal of making Paris 2024 one of the most memorable Games editions in history.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the first ticket phase, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble, said: “We are encouraging anyone with an interest in attending the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a spectator to register their interest over the coming two months. Registering early and now for tickets is the best way to avoid disappointment, given the high levels of demand expected from Ireland.”

The second phase of the ticket sales will be a lottery draw for single ticket sales, which will run between March and May 2023.