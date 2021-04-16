Olympic rower Philip Doyle believes Games will lift the spirit of the nation

In the countdown to the Tokyo Olympics, it’s harder and harder to separate those who think the Games will go ahead from those who think they should. Ditto for those who think they won’t and those who think they shouldn’t.

Either way, Philip Doyle is clear where he stands on it. The 28-year-old rower, a medal hope for Ireland in double sculls alongside Ronan Byrne, is not only confident they will go ahead, but that they should.

“There’s so many things in the world that people draw hope from, draw positive experience from,” he says. “(The Olympics is) that symbol of hope that things will be turning the right way. It’s quite important that we push for as much normality as we can.”

The Lisburn native is eminently qualified to weigh the risk and reward of staging an Olympics during a pandemic, given he spent much of the past year working as a surgical doctor at hospitals in Newry and Belfast, where many of the wards were taken over with Covid-19 patients.

He thinks the return of sport, not only at the elite end, can bring so much to so many.

Read More

“I’ve a lot of friends who are training to be GPs and they’re saying ‘there’s a lot of depression, there’s a lot of people struggling and living really crummy lives in comparison to that middle-class bracket’.

With the Olympics, it’s not this club and that city, it’s an entire country and the flag coming together. Seeing how anything, not just sport, can lift somebody’s mentality and boost their mood, if you can keep somebody’s mental health, their physical health will follow.”

Doyle is adamant that no athletes should jump the queue ahead of vulnerable citizens in the wait for vaccinations, but he thinks it’s sensible that Irish Olympians are immunised before departing for the holding camp in early July.

“You have to look at it in two ways,” he says. “Number one, should athletes take preference over someone (vulnerable)? No, that’s obvious. But an athlete needs to travel to train. International athletes, especially, need to travel overseas and to then come back to Ireland without having to go through quarantine, so they continue training.

Is it not in the public’s best interest for those people not to be bringing in weird variations of Covid from other countries? You need to protect people at home when you’re coming back, and that’s one way to protect them and to protect us while we’re away.”

When the Games were postponed last year Doyle returned to his medical career, doing two four-month stints at hospitals in Northern Ireland, and he has relocated to Cork since December to train with Byrne, who he won World Championship silver with in 2019. He thinks their time apart cost them at last weekend’s Europeans, where they finished seventh in the double sculls.

“We’re annoyed, a bit embarrassed,” he says. “We’d kind of forgotten each other because I was at home on the rowing machine for eight months, on my own, in the garage. Ronan was down training with somebody else, so our styles have kind of grown apart, and now we’re trying to bring them back together.”

Philip Doyle was speaking at the announcement of Deloitte Ireland’s four-year partnership deal with Team Ireland.

Read More

Irish Independent