Olympic qualifier Daniel Wiffen closes Swim Ireland trials with record-breaking 1500m freestyle

Daniel Wiffen of Larne SC after setting an Irish senior record in the 1500 metre freestyle on day five of the Irish National Swimming Team Trials. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Wiffen, who swam a stunning 800m freestyle in the opening session of the Swim Ireland trials to qualify for the Olympics, closed the meeting last night by breaking his own 1500m freestyle record at the National Aquatic Centre.

Twelve new Irish records were set over the five days of action with Wiffen, who is based in Loughborough University in England, Darragh Greene, Mona McSharry, and Shane Ryan all securing Olympic slots.

In the 1500m Wiffen took two seconds off his previous best of 15:19.04 to touch in 15:16.90.

“I was obviously going for the FINA A time at the start of the week, and it was good timing the 800m being the first event, because that’s when you’re most rested. I was delighted to get that and I’m looking forward to Tokyo.”

In the men’s 200m breaststroke Darragh Greene took victory in 2:10.40 in an epic race with Eoin Corby. Greene, who has already been under the Olympic Consideration Time of 2:10.35, touched in 2:10.40 as Corby came agonisingly close finishing second in 2:10.50.

19-year-old Corby who swims at National Centre Limerick, needs to make up .15 between now and the next qualification opportunity in June to qualify for the Games.

Niamh Coyne won the women’s 200m breaststroke Final in her second-best time ever 2:27.45. The National Centre Dublin swimmer has come close to Olympic consideration in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke events this week, swimming best times in both, and will look forward with confidence to another opportunity at achieving the times in June.

Victoria Catterson capped off a fantastic week to go number three all time in the women’s 200m freestyle in Ireland. The Ards swimmer, who broke the 100m freestyle record on Thursday, came close to breaking the two-minute mark touching in 2:00.15, and certainly stands out as one to watch in the future.