Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy both add home titles at Irish Rowing Championships

Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy added national titles to their trophy haul on their first day of the three-day Irish Rowing Championships – in different boats.

In superb conditions at the NRC, O’Donovan teamed up with Ronan Byrne to take the double sculls for UCC. McCarthy was similarly impressive as he won the lightweight single sculls for Skibbereen. Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen, also Olympians, won the women’s double and Cremen added the lightweight single.

O’Donovan and McCarthy race each other on Saturday in the quadruple sculls.

This has been a thin season domestically due to weather disruption and a slow climb back from Covid. College crews have come through well and UCD took the men’s and women’s intermediate eights titles.

However, in the race of the day, the men’s senior four final, Cork held off late charges by UCD and Trinity. Donagh Claffey of Athlone and Ellie Kate Hutchinson of Bann won the junior single sculls.