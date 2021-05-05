Oliver Dingley qualifies for second Olympics with eighth place finish at Diving World Cup

Ireland's Oliver Dingley of Ireland competes in the Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary on day five of the FINA Diving World Cup at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Diver Oliver Dingley has qualified for his second Olympics.

At the Rio Games in 2016 the Harrogate-born athlete became Ireland’s first Olympic diver in 68 years. He finished a credible eighth in the final of the 3-metre springboard event.

Overnight in Tokyo, the 28-year-old finished joint 15th in the preliminary round of the World Cup Diving competition which is doubling as the qualification event for the Olympics. The top 18 divers are guaranteed places at the Olympics which will be held in the same pool.

Dingley’s points tally of 399.75 was 87.75 points behind the leading qualifier Daniel Goodfellow from the UK.

Though it was also short of Dingley’s personal best of 444.90 which he set at the Rio Olympics it was sufficient to ensure his qualification which was the primary purpose of his trip to Japan. He will compete in the semi-final of the 3m springboard event in Tokyo later this week.

Dingley moved to Dublin in 2015 after declaring for Ireland – his grandmother was born on Spike Island. He has trained in the National Aquatic Centre in Abbotstown since then.

Ireland will have at least two divers at the Games which are due to get under way on July 23.

Yesterday, Tanya Watson became the first ever Irish female diver to secure Olympics qualification.