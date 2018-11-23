Sport Other Sports

O'Donovans coach Dominic Casey named World Rowing's Coach of the Year

Coach Dominic Casey (centre) with Gary (left) Paul O'Donovan Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

SKIBBEREEN rowing club continues to make waves around the globe as Dominic Casey was named World Rowing’s Coach of the Year earlier tonight.

The Irish high-performance coach, who coached Paul and Gary O’Donovan to Olympic silver, was honoured at the ceremony in Berlin having been nominated for the gong for the past three successive years.

As well as the O’Donovans’ Olympic medal in the lightweight double in 2016, Casey coached the lightweight pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll to World Championship gold last year.

