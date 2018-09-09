Gary and Paul O'Donovan secured qualification to the quarter-final stage of the men's lightweight double sculls with a comfortable victory in their heat at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria this afternoon.

O'Donovan brothers qualify for World Championship quarter-final in style as they cruise to victory in Bulgaria

The O'Donovan's won their heat a full four seconds ahead of second-placed Germany, while their time was the second-fastest across all five heats, with only the Italian pair of Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta recording faster.

The Cork siblings rose to prominence when they won silver in the lightweight double sculls at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the brothers most recently won silver in the event at the European Rowing Championships last month.

The duo will be back in action on Wednesday for the quarter-final as they go in search of their first World Championship victory as a pair, Paul having already won gold at the championships twice before in the individual single sculls event.

There was good news for Ireland elsewhere as Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty qualified for the semi-finals of the women's pair, finishing second in their heat to New Zealand.

Online Editors