O'Donovan brothers qualify for European Championships final in fine fashion

Paul and Gary O'Donovan have cruised into the final of the lightweight double sculls in the European Championships in Glasgow.

The brothers, who came in to this event off the back of a gold medal at the World Cup regatta in Switzerland two weeks ago, romped home in a time of 6:28.14 ahead of the Belgian crew.

It was a trademark performance from the Skibbereen pair, who got off to a sluggish start before pouncing from fourth position to get themselves into contention going into the final 500m.

From there, they powered home to win by just over half a second to qualify for tomorrow's final (11.30am).

Online Editors