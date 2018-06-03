O'Donovan brothers have to settle for bronze at World Cup Regatta after dramatic photo finish
The O'Donovan brothers had to settle for a bronze medal at the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade this morning after finishing third in an exciting finish.
Poland came home in first, with the Irish pair just missing out on a silver medal, with Belgium taking second in a photo finish in the men's double sculls final.
Paul and Gary O'Donovan will be disappointed with third place after finishing ahead of Poland and Belgium in the semi-final.
The Cork brothers won an Olympic silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, as well as a European championship gold in Brandenburg the same year.
They followed that up with a European silver medal in Racice in 2017, while Paul has won two world championship gold medals in the lightweight single sculls, in 2016 and 2017.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland could face England in historic Lord's Test
- 'I think the book was 100% hearsay' - Serena Williams hits back at Maria Sharapova over autobiography comments