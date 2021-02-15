Novak Djokovic marches on despite injury worries

What does it take to stop world No 1 Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park? The combined efforts of Milos Raonic’s 224kmh serve and a damaged abdominal muscle could not get the job done yesterday, as Djokovic forged into the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 12th time in 14 years.

Now it will be up to Alexander Zverev – who, according to Djokovic himself, is suffering from similar abdominal issues. “We joked around yesterday that we have kind of similar injuries,” Djokovic explained in his on-court interview. “Only he has it on the other side. He was saying maybe we should play without serves.”

Djokovic answered many questions about the injury after the match, without ever defining what is wrong with him. It would take a naïve opponent to read much into his words. Anyone who has watched him over the last decade knows that – whatever the state of his body – he always fights like a wildcat trapped in a burning building.

His mind-over-matter approach often echoes that of Monty Python’s Black Knight – “’Tis but a scratch”. Except that, to work properly, the parallel would require the Knight to have miraculously recuperated from each blow of King Arthur’s sword.

“The medical team told me that it is a gamble while I’m on the court,” said Djokovic after the match. “It could cause much more damage, but it could go in a good direction. I won’t know until I stop taking pain killers, they kind of hide what is really happening. I will take the time off afterwards.”

There were signs during his 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Raonic that his forehand wing was short of its usual potency. He made an unusually high number of errors while trying to guide the ball up the line from a wide position. But then, Djokovic’s forehand at 80pc is still better than most people’s at 100pc. And his backhand – the shot he will be remembered for – was as lethal as ever.

Unlike Raonic – who has now won only three sets in 12 meetings with Djokovic – Zverev does at least have some positive memories. In 2018, these two faced off in the Nitto ATP Finals at London’s O2 Arena, and Zverev delivered a blitzkrieg of down-the-line winners to pick up the biggest title of his career to date.

The rest of the field will be watching with interest, and not only because of Djokovic’s mysterious ailments. The quarter-final is statistically his worst round at the Australian Open, with three defeats from 11 appearances. On the eight occasions when he has reached the semi-finals, he has gone on to lift the title every time.

