Novak Djokovic ‘flattered’ as he breaks Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks at World No 1

Novak Djokovic is spending a record 378th week as world No 1. Photo by: Ng Han Guan/AP Expand

Novak Djokovic is spending a record 378th week as world No 1. Photo by: Ng Han Guan/AP

Howard Fendrich

Novak Djokovic broke the record for the longest time spent at No 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, beginning his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA.

He already held the men’s mark, eclipsing Roger Federer’s old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021.

