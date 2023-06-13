Nikola Jokic the MVP as Denver Nuggets overcome Miami Heat to claim first NBA title

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center right, and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center left, compete for a rebound during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Pool)

John Besley

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship with a 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat in game five of the NBA finals.

