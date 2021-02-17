Nadia Power smashes own Irish indoor 800m record in Poland

Nadia Power has set a new 800m Irish indoor record in Poland.

The Dublin City Harriers’ athlete finished third in a high class 800m race in 2:00.98, a significant improvement on her previous record of 2:02.44 which she set in her first outing of the indoor season in Vienna at the end of January.

The race took place on the same track in Torún where the European Indoor athletic championships will be staged on March 5-7. Based on her current form Power, who is coached by Enda Fitzpatrick, will be in the shake-up at the business end of the 800m in the Europeans.

The race was won by Habitam Alemu from Ethiopia in a personal best time 1:58.19.

Local favourite Joanna Jozwik was second in a seasonal best of 2:00.42 while Power was third.

According to local TV commentators there was a sell-out crowd of 5,000 at the meeting.

Power is now likely to take a break from competitive action until the European championships next month and she also looks destined for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

