Nadal turns up heat to book a semi-final place while Sakkari ends Swiatek’s run

Rafael Nadal lost a set at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019 but responded in typically impressive fashion to beat Diego Schwartzman and reach a 14th French Open semi-final.

The 35-year-old extended his unbeaten run of matches at Roland Garros to 35 with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 victory, and the bad news for the rest of the men’s draw is Nadal has never lost on the Parisian clay once he has reached the last four.

For a while it looked like the admirable Schwartzman could cause a monumental upset, but Nadal responded to a moment of apparent danger by turning up the dial and winning the final nine games.

All seemed relatively normal in the first set as Nadal kept Schwartzman at arm’s length and then recovered from 3-0 down in the second.

But Schwartzman was succeeding in playing on the baseline, applying pressure on his opponent, and at 5-4 it told as Nadal showed he is human after all with a couple of tense shots on set point.

For seven games in the third set, Nadal almost seemed to be on the back foot, and his next service appeared a chance for Schwartzman to strike again.

But instead the Spaniard came out with a renewed aggressive approach, won the final three games of that set and then surged through the fourth, dropping just five points.

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari completed a thoroughly unlikely set of grand slam women’s semi-finalists by ending the unbeaten run of defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Sakkari joined Barbora Krejcikova, who defeated Coco Gauff, and Tuesday’s winners Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Tamara Zidansek to make it four first-timers through to this stage of a grand slam.

It is only the second time in the Open era that has happened at a slam and the first since the 1978 Australian Open, when a lot of leading players did not travel to the tournament.

Sakkari and Pavlyuchenkova stand out as the players who have been knocking at the door for some time, and Sakkari will certainly carry confidence into tomorrow’s clash with Krejcikova after following up her victory over last year’s runner-up Sofia Kenin by taking out champion Swiatek 6-4 6-4.

The 25-year-old Greek, who has a British coach in Tom Hill, was determined to manage her emotions, though, saying: “I don’t want to get too excited because I don’t have a day off tomorrow. I still have to play, stay focused.

“But it’s a big achievement, for sure. I had people around me telling me it was going to come. They were right. I was impatient, telling them, ‘When and when and when?’ It actually came this week, so I’m happy about it.”

As the only top-20 player left in the tournament, Sakkari finds herself in the unexpected position of favourite. “The draw has changed so much so it doesn’t really matter who was the highest ranked in this tournament. We are four very good players, players that can win a title, for sure.”

Sakkari’s success coupled with Stefanos Tsitsipas’ run to the men’s semi-finals also means it is the best grand slam tournament in Greek tennis history.

Swiatek has defended her title robustly and carried an 11-match and 22-set winning streak into the contest, but felt it was a match too far.

The Pole lacked her usual clarity and poise and took a medical time-out at 2-0 down in the second set, returning with her right thigh taped.

Swiatek said: “Obviously I didn’t play my best tennis. That’s for sure. But Maria did a good job with playing at my forehand, which wasn’t working pretty well today. It’s good for her that she saw that. She picked good tactics.

“I think the past couple of weeks hit me yesterday. I just didn’t have good days, I couldn’t do physical recovery well because I was stressed. Days like that happen, and it’s normal.”