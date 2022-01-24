Nadal survives epic tie-break to close in on 21st Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal is only three games again from glory at the Australian Open

Could this Australian Open turn out any worse than it already has for nine-time champion Novak Djokovic? Of course it could. Rafael Nadal needs only three more victories to lift the title and thus reclaim the lead in the great grand-slam derby.

Facing the unconventional Frenchman Adrian Mannarino yesterday, Nadal had to navigate a half-hour tie-break, the longest of his career. But once he had survived that trial, he waltzed through the remaining two sets for a 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Nadal did not carry the aura of a potential champion when he arrived in Australia in late December. Indeed, only a couple of weeks earlier, his very presence here had felt uncertain, as he wrestled with the long-term foot injury – a deformed scaphoid.

But after romping through a warm-up event Nadal is now on a winning streak of eight matches. And the highest-ranked seed in his quarter of the draw, world No 3 Alexander Zverev, was eliminated yesterday, further clearing his potential path.

A 21st major title for Nadal would contravene one of tennis’ favourite rules of thumb. This states that if you are away from the tour for X weeks with an injury, it takes you another X weeks of competitive tennis before you regain your peak level. But then, perhaps Nadal does not need to be at his peak to win this event.

The next generation of players continue to underwhelm.

Zverev’s 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 loss to Denis Shapovalov yesterday was limp and listless, leading the Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander to comment that “there’s not going to be a big four in this generation. There are going to be seven, eight, nine, 10 guys. Sascha [Alexander] Zverev is not going to be dominating like [his predecessors] because emotionally, today, I don’t think he was a top player, to be honest.”

What a fine opportunity, then, for Nadal to lift the Norman Brookes Trophy and move ahead of both Djokovic and Roger Federer on the Open-era leaderboard. And what a turnaround since that three-and-a-half month lay-off at the end of last season. On Thursday, Nadal had admitted to thoughts of retirement.

“Everybody around me had a lot of doubts,” he said. “Not about the Australian Open, but about coming back on the tour because the foot was bothering [me] a lot of days.”

To return to yesterday’s match, Mannarino caused Nadal difficulties early on with his flat, bunted groundstrokes, which he hits with so little backswing that it is difficult to read which way the ball is going.

The tie-break, which Nadal won by a 16-14 scoreline in 28 minutes, was a ripper. John McEnroe, who played his own legendary tie-break against Bjorn Borg in 1981, described it on ESPN as one of the 10 best he had ever seen. But Mannarino seemed to tweak a muscle during one of many magnificent rallies, and later admitted that “I felt a little bit weaker” thereafter.

Nadal was typically measured in his post-match comments. “Knowing from where we are coming, things are going much better than expected,” he said. “But sport changes quickly.”

This last point might also resonate with Djokovic, who, like Federer, stands on 20 career grand slams and will not want to go into the French Open playing catch-up.

