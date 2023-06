Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic (15) holds his daughter as he celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena.

A day after Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Serbia had another sporting hero to celebrate on Monday when Nikola Jokic was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals after leading the Denver Nuggets to a first championship.