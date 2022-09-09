World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to receive a five-place grid penalty at Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives prior to the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands arrives prior to the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

World champion Max Verstappen faces a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who enters the concluding seven rounds of the season holding a 109-point title lead, is set to be punished for changing his Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

It means Verstappen is likely to start no higher than sixth for Sunday’s round at Monza’s Cathedral of Speed.

Expand Close Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will also be penalised for changing engine parts.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is set to start at the back of the grid.

Hamilton’s record of winning at least one race in each season he has competed in is under threat.

Expand Close Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives prior to the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives prior to the first free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

But speaking in Monza on Thursday, he said: “Honestly, that record has zero importance to me. I’m grateful that each year we have had since 2007 I have had an opportunity to win.

“Here, I will have to recover the best I can from the back, but I do believe that I have the chance this year to win.

“That’s still a really big goal for us as a team, to get back to the front and be fighting for the lead.”