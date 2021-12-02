Williams team principal tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

Williams team principal Jost Capito will miss the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend after Formula One confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The German has not travelled with the team as a result, but no one else within the Williams team has been affected.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can confirm that Williams Racing CEO and team principal Jost Capito has tested positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling to Jeddah for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix," F1 said in a statement.

"Jost is now following UK national health authority guidelines. There has been no wider impact on Williams Racing personnel and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned."

The race in Jeddah will be a poignant one for all involved in Formula One - but especially Williams - after their founder Sir Frank Williams died on Sunday.

Williams has struggled this year and sit eighth in the constructors' championship, their best result coming when George Russell took second place in Belgium.