WATCH: Lewis Hamilton issues apology after chastising his nephew for wearing a dress

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an apology after sharing a video on Instagram of him chastising his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

The video has since been taken down, but in the post Hamilton told his 5.7 million followers: "I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew."

The camera then moves to a young boy wearing a blue and pink princess dress and waving around a pink heart-shaped furry wand. Hamilton asks the small child: "Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?"

When his nephew says yes, Hamilton replies: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?" He then shouts at the boy: "Boys don't wear princess dresses!"

The youngster covers his ears with his hands and turns away. Lewis Hamilton doesn't seem happy his nephew got what he wanted for Christmas...



LGBT Brigade stampede in 5....4.....3.....2..... pic.twitter.com/W7BbkjttzK — #GHHQPodcast (@GHHeadQuarters) December 26, 2017 The huge negative response towards Hamilton's message saw him to issue an apology on Tuesday evening.

Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

