WATCH: Lewis Hamilton issues apology after chastising his nephew for wearing a dress
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an apology after sharing a video on Instagram of him chastising his nephew for wearing a princess dress.
The video has since been taken down, but in the post Hamilton told his 5.7 million followers: "I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew."
The camera then moves to a young boy wearing a blue and pink princess dress and waving around a pink heart-shaped furry wand.
Hamilton asks the small child: "Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?"
When his nephew says yes, Hamilton replies: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?"
He then shouts at the boy: "Boys don't wear princess dresses!"
The youngster covers his ears with his hands and turns away.
Lewis Hamilton doesn't seem happy his nephew got what he wanted for Christmas...— #GHHQPodcast (@GHHeadQuarters) December 26, 2017
LGBT Brigade stampede in 5....4.....3.....2..... pic.twitter.com/W7BbkjttzK
The huge negative response towards Hamilton's message saw him to issue an apology on Tuesday evening.
Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017
My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017
I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017
