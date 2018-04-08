Watch: Ferrari mechanic suffers suspected broken leg after horrific pit-stop error
A Ferrari mechanic is being treated in hospital after suffering a suspected broken leg during today's Bahrain Grand Prix.
Kimi Raikkonen retired from the Bahrain Grand Prix after an issue with the rear left tyre.
The 2007 world champion was given the green light to leave the Ferrari garage - but knocked one of his mechanics to the ground - and was brought to a halt moments later down the pitlane.
The injured mechanic has been brought to hospital he looked to have suffered a very serious leg injury.
Watch below (warning - graphic content):
I’m sorry but this looks like an awful broken leg! Praying it’s a basic broken leg and nothing permanent! Awful unsafe release by Ferrari. #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Jb8XvJEzip— Samuel Carvalho (@SamCarvalho) April 8, 2018
Online Editors