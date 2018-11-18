VIDEO: Five injured in Macau Grand Prix horror crash that leaves driver Sophia Floersch with 'spinal fracture'

Five people have been injured following a huge crash at the Macau Grand Prix after an airborne Formula 3 car struck and cleared a perimeter fence.

Five people have been injured following a huge crash at the Macau Grand Prix after an airborne Formula 3 car struck and cleared a perimeter fence.

Sophia Florsch, of Van Amersfoort Racing, lost control of her car after a collision with Jehan Daruvala heading towards the Lisboa bend, careering into another driver - Sho Tsuboi - before being launched into the air.

Both drivers, two photographers and a marshal were taken to Conde S. Januário hospital with all reported to be conscious.

A statement from Van Amersfoort Racing said 17-year-old Florsch has been diagnosed with a spinal fracture. Florsch later tweeted that she is "fine" but will have an operation on Monday morning.

Race organisers confirmed: “Five individuals were involved in the accident at Lisboa bend. All were conscious during transit to the hospital and are now receiving medical treatment: Two drivers, two photographers and one marshal. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible.”

Warning - viewer discretion is advised:

Terrifying!



A crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix has to be seen to be believed. Early reports suggest everyone involved survived. pic.twitter.com/jc4TXOdNn0 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) November 18, 2018

The Lisboa corner, the third on the circuit, comes at the end of a straight where cars reach speeds of more than 160mph.

This is the 65th Macau Grand Prix, a street circuit known to be challenging because of its high-speed straights and tight corners. The race was delayed following the crash.

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

Update soon. — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018

This is Florsch's first season in F3 racing, claiming one point from 21 races so far.

Nico Rosberg, the former Formula 1 world champion, was among those to send best wishes on Sunday morning: "Just saw the horrible pictures from Macau... my thoughts are with @SophiaFloersch and the other people involved. Stay strong !!"

Online Editors