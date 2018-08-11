Two riders at the Ulster Grand Prix have been involved in a serious incident during a race.

Two Ulster Grand Prix riders in 'serious incident' during race

It happened at the Joey's Windmill section of the track during the first race on Saturday, the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council Superstock Race.

The race was red flagged after the fourth lap at the Dundrod circuit with Dean Harrison declared the winner.

The riders identities are not known at this stage, however, it's thought one of them may be from Northern Ireland.

Their condition is not known. Paramedics worked to stablise their condition before taking them to hospital. Later one was taken to hospital and the other was reported to be "up and walking about".

The clerk of the course Noel Johnston also attended the scene.

Racing resumed just after 1pm.

More follows.

