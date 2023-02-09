| 5.6°C Dublin

‘Tricky’ hybrid issue arises as Craig Breen returns to WRC action in Sweden

Craig Breen and James Fulton compete in their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid during Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Sweden. Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images Expand

Shane Brennan

Craig Breen’s return to the Hyundai World Rally Team begins this weekend as the WRC holds its second event of the season in Sweden.

The Irishman and new co-driver James Fulton were fifth fastest in yesterday’s pre-contest shakedown in their first outing with the Korean team since leaving a full-time seat with M-Sport Ford at the end of last year.

