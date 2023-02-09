‘Tricky’ hybrid issue arises as Craig Breen returns to WRC action in Sweden

Craig Breen’s return to the Hyundai World Rally Team begins this weekend as the WRC holds its second event of the season in Sweden.

The Irishman and new co-driver James Fulton were fifth fastest in yesterday’s pre-contest shakedown in their first outing with the Korean team since leaving a full-time seat with M-Sport Ford at the end of last year.

Breen, however, encountered a fault with the hybrid power unit in his i20 during yesterday’s run, and will look to have it repaired before the weekend’s course of 18 snowy stages.

“Tricky. Definitely more tricky than what we had in our test. Some small issues – I need to speak with the guys and find out what it is,” Breen said.

As well as seeing Breen return to their driver line-up, the Hyundai team are also under a new leader in the form of former Renault F1 Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul.

The Frenchman aims to bring F1-style engineering changes to Hyundai as they aim to win their first manufacturer’s title since 2020.

“Formula 1 is impressive with its chain of command and the amount of information that we have to digest in a very little amount of time,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

"I think here it is a little bit different but there are some things we can transfer from F1 to this world so that is what I'm going to do this weekend.

"It is going to be an interactive process and we will take it from there.

"It may mean the drivers have bit more engineering duties than media duties. In rallying there are long days and you get very little interaction with the drivers, and we see that we have been struggling with set-ups, and still ending the rally not totally convinced what we have done.”