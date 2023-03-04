| 4.5°C Dublin

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes will ditch their Formula One car before a race has even taken place

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is ready to ditch this season&rsquo;s car (David Davies/PA) Expand

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Bahrain

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes will ditch this season’s car before a race has even taken place.

Defending champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off to take pole position for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez joining him on the front row.

