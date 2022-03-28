This year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix deserves to be inscribed as one of Formula One's darkest moments

A passenger airplane flies over a smoldering fire at a Saudi Aramco oil depot after a Yemen Houthi rebel attack, ahead of a Formula One race as the sun rises in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

It was the weekend when sportswashing morphed from an abstract concept into an incontestable truth. A column of angry smoke from a Houthi rocket hitting an oil plant, the smell so acrid that Max Verstappen mistook it for his own burning tyres, billowed from the desert floor while Formula One cars practised obliviously just 10 miles away.

This sport has conjured many jarring juxtapositions in its time: think back to 1994, when, after Ayrton Senna's fatal accident, Martin Brundle was outraged that officials let the remaining cars speed past a pool of the Brazilian's blood. But there have been few spectacles quite so distasteful as staging motor racing next to a missile strike.

This year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix deserves to be inscribed as one of F1's darkest moments, and not just because of the sunlight eclipsed by the nearby inferno.

The overriding impression, beyond the adrenalin rush of Max Verstappen's thrilling dash for victory over Charles Leclerc, is that drivers felt strong-armed into completing a race about which many felt deeply uncomfortable.

Lewis Hamilton is one of several said to have resisted the notion of running 50 laps within 48 hours of Houthi rebels firing a rocket into one of the Saudis' state-owned oil facilities down the road.

In the end, after four hours' discussion, the F1 community could find no better reason to continue than the fact that, as Valtteri Bottas put it, "we were already here".

These drivers were put in an unconscionable position by their overlords. There was no excuse for the grand prix to go ahead while flames shot up into the skies beyond, and while the threat of more carefully targeted missiles remained, other than the prospect of the sport losing £50m by refusing to race.

The attempt at justification was derisory. "Saudi government authorities have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," an F1 statement read.

How secure, exactly? Did they just tell Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman who acknowledged his group's responsibility for the attack, to go easy on the rockets while the fast cars were in town? The bleak reality is that the sport chose simply to cash the cheque and hope for the best.

Stefano Domenicali has been a fixture in the paddock for decades, but you wonder if F1's chief executive has any idea of the forces with which he is meddling by banking Middle Eastern riches so heedlessly.

He seems to calculate that the spectre of war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen can simply be erased by doling out VIP passes to Gordon Ramsay and the Black Eyed Peas.

In his defence, the broadcasters appeared fully on board with this plan. To watch Sky Sports' two-hour race coverage was to be forgiven for thinking that the local bombing had never happened.

It has long been the habit of F1 and its commercial partners to dance around controversies. Years of human rights abuses in Bahrain have been glossed over, given all the travelling band ever see of the place are five-star hotels and courtesy cars. But when a rocket lands not far from the perimeter fence of Jeddah's Corniche circuit, this equation becomes unsustainable.

Look at F1's schedule since last November: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia again. There are ExxonMobil executives who spend less time in this region chasing petrodollars. For over a decade, the sport's schlepping from one patch of desert scrub to the next has kept the cash reserves replenished.

Except now the consequences of milking the oil money have been brought uncomfortably close to its front door. F1 cannot just divorce itself from the rocket strike: as former US diplomat Nabeel Khoury pointed out, such Houthi attacks tend to be calculated rebukes to the idea that "you can organise car races and international games as if nothing is happening, while we are under siege".

Hamilton spoke for many when, after a shameful act of appeasement, he said he was relieved just to be heading home.

