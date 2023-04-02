| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

'The biggest Formula One disgrace for many years' - Ferrari star Carlos Sainz fumes after Melbourne GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wasn't happy after the Melbourne Grand Prix. REUTERS/Simon Baker Expand

Close

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wasn't happy after the Melbourne Grand Prix. REUTERS/Simon Baker

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wasn't happy after the Melbourne Grand Prix. REUTERS/Simon Baker

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wasn't happy after the Melbourne Grand Prix. REUTERS/Simon Baker

Philip Duncan

Carlos Sainz blasted his penalty at the Australian Grand Prix as the “biggest Formula One disgrace for many years”.

Ferrari’s Sainz was hit with a five-second sanction for colliding with Fernando Alonso at the opening bend following a late restart at Albert Park.

Most Watched

Privacy