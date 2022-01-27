‘Such an incredible feeling’ – Josh McErlean achieves dream of driving in full WRC2 season

Derry native Josh McErlean has achieved his goal of a full WRC2 season as he will experience a complete FIA World Rally Championship programme in 2022 in his Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

After working his way up through the WRC3 ranks last season, culminating in a sixth-place finish at Monza in his debut in the N Rally2, the 22-year-old has secured a full season including seven events to test his skills against world-class competition.

The Billy Coleman Award-winner will be co-driven by Cavan’s James Fulton. and the duo will continue their meteoric rise through the Word Rally ranks in the snow and ice-covered forest roads of Rally Sweden at the end of February.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment from a very young age and to see it actually happening is such an incredible feeling,” said McErlean.

“James and I have a huge year ahead and of course, it's undoubtedly our biggest challenge to date.

“I am fully aware that this campaign will be a tough one and I’ll be going up against the best in the business so it will take hard work and dedication to excel at this level.

“I’ve put my whole life into getting this far and I am fully prepared for the exciting challenge that lies ahead.”

Sean McHugh, Motorsport Ireland coordinator for the Billy Coleman Award and the Rally Academy said: “We are delighted to see Josh and James move forward to a full WRC2 campaign this year.

“The Academy programmes are designed to identify and nurture outstanding talent and reward the kind of work ethic which Josh and James have demonstrated. We look forward to facilitating the continued development of their abilities and talents in 2022 and beyond.”