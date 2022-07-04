St Pat’s boss Tim Clancy upbeat as he prepares for departure of Darragh Burns

Tim Clancy has refused to confirm the departure of Darragh Burns to MK Dons.

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the League One club.

“Darragh’s situation is that the club have received an offer,” said Clancy, following St Patrick’s Athletic’s 3-0 win over Drogheda United on Friday night.

“I don’t think anything is finalised. It wasn’t appropriate to play Darragh (on Friday) in those circumstances where there is an offer there. The two clubs are speaking.”

Last week, the Irish Independent revealed MK Dons manager Liam Manning was at Richmond Park to see Burns against Shamrock Rovers. A fee of €180,000 has reportedly been agreed for the Ireland U-21 international, who was among the spectators in Inchicore on Friday.

Back on the pitch, Clancy spoke of his delight as his side put two disappointing results behind them to overcome Drogheda. The Saints front three were all on the scoresheet, as strikes by Billy King, Eoin Doyle and Mark Doyle sent St Pat’s up to fourth.

“We should have won up at Finn Harps and should have got something against Shamrock Rovers” Clancy continued.

“It could have been 3-0 at half-time with some of the chances we had. It's been the story of us a lot this season, playing well and creating chances but not taking them. For the front three to score was really pleasing.”

The St Pat’s manager also spoke about the impact of King and Eoin Doyle. King netted his third goal in three games on Friday, but there are more in the 28-year-old according to Clancy.

“Maybe if he just slows himself down at the most important part, he’ll add more goals to his game,” Clancy added. “He's versatile, can play right-wing, left-wing and in behind. That's what we need in the squad.”

Doyle, who arrived from Bolton in January, scored his tenth goal of 2022 against Drogheda. “He has played 50-plus games since last August,” Clancy said.

“For a 34-year-old, it’s incredible the work rate he has and the condition he keeps himself in. He has 10 goals and could be sitting there thinking he could’ve doubled that.”

The Saints are not back in action again until July 15, when they welcome Stephen O’Donnell’s Dundalk to Richmond Park. They begin their European adventure the following week against FC Sfintul Gheorghe or Mura, who meet on Thursday in Europa Conference League qualifying.