‘Simply f****** lovely’ – Max Verstappen hails ‘great win’ from 9th on grid after being booed in Miami

Verstappen, right, won from ninth on the grid (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)© Uncredited

Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen hailed his victory at the Miami Grand Prix as “simply f****** lovely” after he beat Sergio Perez and the boo brigade to extend his world championship lead.