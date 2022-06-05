'She's some yoke!' - Craig Breen storms to best-ever WRC finish

Craig Breen has finished second in the Rally Italia Sardegna, equaling his best World Rally Championship (WRC) result and giving him a boost in the championship standings.

Temperatures in excess of 35 degrees combined with rough and rocky roads made the Mediterranean island of Sardinia the toughest challenge yet for the new generation of hybrid Rally1 car.

But Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle got much more out of their Ford Puma in the hot conditions than in the Swedish snow earlier this season, winning two of the 21 stages across the four-day event, ending up one minute and three seconds behind Ott Tanak's Hyundai.

"We are absolutely thrilled," Breen said afterwards. "It's been a really good weekend in Sardinia and we're starting to find our feet with the car. It’s is getting better and better - it's taken a bit of time, but she's some yoke!"

The result equals the Irish pair's best WRC finish after their second-place finish at last season's Belgium Rally that earned Breen a full-time seat with M-Sport Ford.

It's the second time the Waterford man has been on the podium this season, after a third-place finish at the opening Monte Carlo Rally, and he is now fourth in the WRC standings on 52 points - up from sixth.

Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera finished fifth over the weekend, but his tally of 120 points puts him far ahead of the Hyundai duo of Thierry Neuville (65) and Tanak (62).

That puts them both now in striking distance of Breen, who is M-Sport's top performer over the first five stages of the 13-round WRC season.

"It was a tough weekend. We just knew that we had to be clever because results like this can be important when we count the points at the end of the year," said Rovanpera.

Elsewhere, Japan's Takamoto Katsuta and Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston were sixth overall, a decent showing that had them 59.8 seconds behind team-mate Rovanpera, and Ulster duo Josh McErlean and James Fulton were 20th of 26 runners in the WRC2 class.

Up next is the hotly-anticipated visit to Africa next month as the legendary Safari Rally Kenya in Naivasha kicks off on June 23.