| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia

Sergio Perez is second in the world championship (David Davies/PA) Expand

Close

Sergio Perez is second in the world championship (David Davies/PA)

Sergio Perez is second in the world championship (David Davies/PA)

Sergio Perez is second in the world championship (David Davies/PA)

Philip Duncan

Sergio Perez said he has patched up his differences with title rival Max Verstappen’s father following his victory snub in Saudi Arabia.

Perez heads into the third round of the season in Melbourne just one point behind his teammate in the standings, and is effectively Verstappen’s sole championship challenger given the dominance of Red Bull’s machinery this season.

Most Watched

Privacy