Sebatian Vettel’s Formula 1 championship-winning car set for showrun on streets of Dublin next month

Sebastian Vettel drives crosses the line in his RB7 to win the 2011 European Formula One Grand Prix at the Valencia Street Circuit (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Red Bull Racing are set to bring the noise of Formula One to the streets of Dublin next month as the team celebrate their successful 2022 season.

Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard will drive Sebastian Vettel’s RB7 car from the German’s championship-winning 2011 season along North Wall Quay on Sunday, January 15th.

Also making an appearance at the 2023 Red Bull Showrun will be Cork native and Drift Masters star Conor Shanahan and stunt motorcyclist Mike Jensen.

Ahead of the announcement, Coulthard, who drove for the Milton Keynes-based team from 2005 until 2008 said: “I think it is fantastic to have the opportunity to take Formula One beyond the racetrack, so it is great to bring the show to Dublin.

“I know the craic is going to be great, I know the energy is going to be great, I just hope the weather is kind to us so we can put on a really nice show.

“When I was in Belfast it was wet, and it was quite difficult to do anything exciting. But it’s as close as I’m going to get to doing something in Scotland, and there’s a kindred spirit between the Scots and Irish so I’m looking forward to it.

Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard will be performing in Dublin next month. Photo: ©INPHO/Red Bull Content Pool/Sebastian Marko

Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard will be performing in Dublin next month. Photo: ©INPHO/Red Bull Content Pool/Sebastian Marko

“And I may be encouraged by my old buddy Eddie Jordan to come along and spread some of his craziness!”

Fans of old-fashioned internal combustion engines will be glad to know that the RB7 put on show is not a modern-style 1.6 litre hybrid engine but a thunderous V8, producing 750 brake horse-power and capable of doing 18,000 RPM.

Fans will also be able to view the RB7 up close on the afternoon of the previous Saturday 00 at the Paddock (opposite the Central Bank on North Wall Quay) with free entry.

Ticket information for the show run can be found at RedBull.ie/Dublin