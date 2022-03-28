Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Formula 1 drivers to hold talks with bosses over future of race

Formula 1 drivers are set to hold discussions over the future of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after agreeing to yesterday’s race going ahead.

A missile strike on a nearby oil depot in Jeddah in the lead-up to this weekend’s grand prix cast doubt over its running, with drivers finally persuaded to take part in qualifying and the race itself following four hours of crisis talks on Friday night.

However, despite that driver U-turn, there remain serious misgivings on the grid about a return to Saudi despite F1 only being two years into a 10-year deal to race there worth £50m. Further sponsorship nearly doubles the amount Saudi Arabia is worth to F1’s coffers each year.

Race winner Max Verstappen was among those to raise doubts about a return to the Middle East country next season.

He said: “We had a lot of guarantees that, of course, it would be safe, but after this weekend, all the drivers together, we will speak with F1 and the team bosses to see what is happening for the future.”

Further down the grid, Lewis Hamilton could not have sounded less keen on racing in Saudi again.

Along with Sebastian Vettel, who missed the race because of Covid, he has been the most outspoken driver against the Saudi regime.

It is thought that the seven-time world champion was one of the strongest voices pushing for the drivers to boycott the race in the wake of the missile strike by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“I am just looking forward to getting out,” Hamilton said following the race. “I am so happy the weekend is done. I am so happy that everyone is safe. I am just looking forward to getting out. I just want to go home.”

Hamilton’s compatriot Lando Norris echoed the uncertainty over a weekend that will be remembered both for the safety concerns as well as a captivating race, which Verstappen edged over Charles Leclerc.

“It is a nervous place to be as a driver,” said Norris. “Whether we come back or not, I would love to because it’s a fun track, but those are discussions we will have after the weekend.”

F1 bosses and team principals were adamant it was the right thing to do to persuade the drivers to carry on with the race weekend but denied anyone had been forced into taking part.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “There wasn’t any arm twisting from our sides. There were good discussions when the team principals talked to the drivers. We talked sense, not at all any pressure.

“The show and spectacle was amazing. What we delivered as a sport was great. I think this is what sport should do. I’ve been here for five years and I’ve seen change. There’s just so much more to do.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali knows he needs to perform a fine balancing act in upcoming talks with the drivers but sounded confident the sport would return to Saudi.

“It is a matter of understanding the situation,” he said. “We are not blind. There are tensions inside, there are things that have to be improved.”

